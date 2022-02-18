Family seeking answers after 2 men killed while visiting Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A family living thousands of miles away is searching for answers after a double homicide in the Bond Hill neighborhood.

Police say two San Francisco men were found shot to death on Anita Place Jan. 8. No arrests have been made.

"We simply want to know what happened," said Paula McNeal, the mother of Brice McGlothin and godmother of Ameer Mu-Min.

McNeal said the pain lingers as days go by with no answers to who killed her son and godson. She said the two were visiting Cincinnati when they were killed.

"They were going to pick up their jewelry," McNeal said. "They received a phone call saying, 'If you don't come by and get your jewelry it will be forfeited. I told them, 'Go get your jewelry and come right back.' I never thought they’d come back in a body bag.”

McNeal said the most difficult part is being so far away from the investigation.

"It's just painful and devastating,” she said. "No one should have ever been tragically killed the way they were killed."

Kemonya Clay, the mother of McGlothin's 5-year-old, said their daughter has been asking where her father is.

"She's got to grow up without her daddy," Clay said. "She's going to graduate kindergarten — where's her daddy? Her birthday’s coming up — where's her daddy?”

McNeal said McGlothin was a gentle giant and loving father while Mu-Min could light up any room.

"He had a bowl of laughter,” McNeal said. “Every single day you see him he had a smile.”

The family is hoping someone knows what happened and can help bring them peace.

"Someone saw what happened, someone has an eye out there," McNeal said. "We just also need to know what happened that night.”

Cincinnati Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to make an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

