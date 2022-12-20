Watch Now
Bond Hill business closed after early-morning fire

Posted at 7:08 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 07:08:05-05

CINCINNATI — The Quick-Stop Market on Reading Road in Bond Hill will be closed indefinitely after an early-morning fire.

Crews responded to 4879 Reading Road shortly before 6 a.m. Tuesday, investigators said. When crews arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the business.

According to first responders, they put out the fire in under an hour. No one was injured.

There is heavy smoke damage inside the building, and it is unclear when the business will reopen.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

