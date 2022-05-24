1 dead after crash in bond hill, nearly 100 without power

CINCINNATI — One person is dead after a crash in Bond Hill, Cincinnati police said.

Around 2:20 a.m. Tuesday crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the 5800 block of Rhode Island Ave.

Investigators said they discovered one person who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash knocked down a utility pole. As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, nearly 100 people were without power, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

After the scene is cleared Duke Energy crews will replace the utility pole. The utility company said power should be restored by 10 a.m.

Police have not said when they expect the road to reopen.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated once more information becomes available.

READ MORE

Crash leaves 2,000 without power in Cincinnati

Police: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Cincinnati police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash downtown