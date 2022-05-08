Cincinnati police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash downtown

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened downtown Saturday night.

The crash happened around 8:21 p.m. on 300 E. 5th Street.

Cincinnati police said a woman was driving a 2008 Dodge Avenger south on Sycamore Street when she was hit by a driver of a 2017 Chevrolet Malibu going east on East 5th Street. The driver of the Malibu fled the scene, Cincinnati police said.

According to Cincinnati police, Yadea Brown, the front passenger of the Chevrolet Malibu, suffered serious injuries from the crash. She was taken to the UC Medical Center where she died, Cincinnati police said.

The driver of the Dodge Avenger was taken to UC Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. A teen passenger in the Dodge Avenger was treated at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Cincinnati police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, but impairment has yet to be determined.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information about it is urged to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 1-513-352-2514.