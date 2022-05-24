More than 2,000 without power after crash in South Fairmount

CINCINNATI — A crash in South Fairmount caused power outages for a portion of Cincinnati, police said.

Cincinnati police said power lines are down at the intersection of State Avenue and Harrison Avenue following a crash. While no one was injured, the crash knocked out power for more than 2,000 residents, according to Duke Energy's outage map.

State Avenue is closed from Beekman Avenue, Lehman Road and the Western Hills viaduct entrance from Harrison Avenue. Police said the road closures will last until the early morning.

Residents and businesses on Harrison Avenue up to McHenry Avenue experienced power outages, as did those on parts of Queen City, Westwood, Seagar and Grand Avenue. Duke Energy estimated power will be restored in the area by 1:45 a.m. Tuesday.

READ MORE

Police: 1 seriously injured in motorcycle crash

2 students taken to the hospital after Little Miami school bus crash

1 dead, another airlifted to hospital after Warren County crash