1 dead, 1 hospitalized after shooting at Bond Hill Cafe

CINCINNATI — One person is dead and another person is seriously injured after a shooting at Bond Hill Cafe, Cincinnati police said.

CPD Capt. Brian Norris said officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of California Avenue at around 10:30 p.m. for a shooting in or around Bond Hill Cafe. Two male victims were taken to UC Medical Center, where one later died. Police said the second person has serious injuries, but is stable.

Multiple shots were fired, and police said there were multiple witnesses. A person of interest is in custody.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

