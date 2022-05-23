Hoxworth issues urgent plea for blood donations, U.S. hits 10 year donation low

CINCINNATI — Hoxworth Blood Center is issuing an urgent plea for blood and platelet donors.

The U.S. is facing its worst blood shortage in more than a decade, according to the Red Cross.

Hoxworth said donations tend to slow down during the summer which is a problem since more people tend to get hurt during holidays like Memorial Day.

The Red Cross said it has seen a 10% overall blood donation decline since March 2020. The organization cites a large drop in college and high school blood donations during the pandemic, as well as drives being impacted by illnesses and staffing limitations.

The Hoxworth Blood Center needs 450 donors each day to serve more than 30 hospitals in the Tri-State. Donations can help save lives of trauma and cancer patients.

“It literally means another day with their family,” said Jackie Marschall, Hoxworth’s Public Information Officer.

“It literally gives them another day of life, so it's not just donating blood. It's literally giving somebody another chance to live a full life and that's how important it is.”

If you donate donate blood or platelets to Hoxworth through May 27, you will receive a cooler/tote bag as a thank you gift. If you donate platelets now through May 30, you will be entered for a chance to throw the first pitch at the June 7 Cincinnati Reds game.

To schedule a donation, call (513) 451-0910 or click HERE.