BLINK, the nation's largest immersive art festival, to return to Cincinnati in 2024

CINCINNATI — BLINK is coming back to Cincinnati, but the immersive art festival won't fill the streets until 2024.

In 2022, the art festival, which usually takes places every two years or so, stretched across 30 city blocks from northern Over-the-Rhine by Findlay Market all the way into Covington in Northern Kentucky.

The festival is organized by ArtsWave, and organizers will be announced the exact dates of the 2024 festival on Tuesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. in Washington Park. The 2022 festival took place from Oct. 13-16.

The 2022 festival marked the largest BLINK so far, with more than 100 art installations, projection mapping, light-based installations and more. Thousands of people filled the city streets to marvel at the various art experiences, which were accompanied by a parade, live music, food and more.

The festival also created a large economic impact on the region in 2022.

Organizers said attendees traveled to Cincinnati from 29 different states; through the execution of the event, BLINK also "directly created or supported 1,638 jobs," said Justin Brookhart, executive director of BLINK, in a press release.

To boil it down, the region raked in around $126 million in the four days BLINK brought people to downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, Covington and other nearby neighborhoods.

Outside of economic impact, BLINK also saw its largest submission wave, with more than 300 different local, national and international artists submitting proposals.

