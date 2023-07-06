Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2023 moving back to 5th Street, extends to 4 days

CINCINNATI — Prost!

Oktoberfest Zinzinnati is moving its location back to 5th Street, and the beloved Bavarian festival will run for four days in 2023.

The nation's largest Oktoberfest celebration will fill the streets of downtown from Sept. 14-17 for its 47th year.

Oktoberfest begins Thursday, Sept. 14 at 4 p.m. The festival previously was held over four days in 2021 after there was no festival in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Festival organizers said the extra day is in part for celebrating the move back to 5th Street, where it was held for years before moving to Second and Third streets.

“We’re excited to return to 5th Street, a location that is nostalgic for many of our long-time attendees,” said Chelsea York, Vice President of Events and Experiences at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. “The move to 5th Street will refresh the event while maintaining a piece of its history.”

In terms of exact location, the festival will run from from Main Street to east of Sentinel Street and expand upon the Taste of Cincinnati footprint, and the Cincinnati Connector will continue to run. The city is working on establishing the final footprint.

Alongside the extra day of drinking and fun, Oktoberfest will also start an hour early on Sunday, Sept. 17 to allow Bengals fans to don their tiger-striped dirndls and lederhosen and tailgate ahead of the Bengals’ home opener against the Ravens.

The German festival, which is sponsored by Samuel Adams and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber, will be bringing fan-favorite events, such as the Running of the Wieners and the Chicken Dance, back for the 2023 celebration.

As always, there will also be loads of German food, music, entertainment and, of course, beer.

For more information about Oktoberfest Zinzinnati 2023, click here.