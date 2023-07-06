Lebanon Blues Festival returns: This year's focus is on 'homegrown talent'

LEBANON, Ohio — The Lebanon Blues Festival is less than one month away.

The Lebanon Optimist Club is hosting the 24th annual event on August 4 and August 5 on the streets of downtown Lebanon.

This year's focus is on homegrown talent, organizers said. All the bands and artists that are performing have a tie to either Lebanon or the Greater Cincinnati region.

Below is a full performance schedule:

Friday



Ricky Nye & Bekah Williams — 5:30 p.m.

Brad Hatfield Band — 7:00 p.m.

Lady Joya Band — 8:30 p.m.

Saturday



Greg Schaber — 11:00 a.m.

Ralph & the Rhythm Hounds — 12:30 p.m.

Tony Houston and the Primetime Blues Band — 2:00 p.m.

Fred Gillespie and the Swamp Bees — 3:30 p.m.

Leroy Ellington's Sacred Hearts — 5:00 p.m.

Johnny Fink and the Intrusion — 6:30 p.m.

Doug Hart Band — 8:00 p.m.

Noah Wotherspoon Band — 9:30 p.m.

The Lebanon Optimist Club is made up of only volunteers. The festival is the club's primary fundraiser. All proceeds are re-invested in the Lebanon and Warren County community through grants to child-focused organizations, festival organizers said.

In addition to the music, people can also enjoy a unique assortment of festival food vendors, artisan and craftsmen booths. The festival also features a custom car show.

Click here for more festival details.