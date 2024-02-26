Watch Now
Police: Homicide Unit investigating after man found dead in car in Avondale

CINCINNATI — CPD's Homicide Unit is investigating after a man was found dead in a car in Avondale.

Capt. Joe Richardson said they received a call about a man dead on Carplin Place near Reading Road just after 5 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they located a man inside a car. He was pronounced dead and had been shot at least once, police said.

Richardson said CPD's Homicide Unit will investigate despite police not yet determining if the shooting is a homicide or suicide. Police said Carplin Place will be shut down during the investigation.

