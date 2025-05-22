'It's about opening doors' | Free access to WiFi coming to parts of Avondale

CINCINNATI — Access to free WiFi is coming to Avondale as part of a partnership forged between the Avondale Development Corporation and altafiber, according to a press release issued Thursday.

The partnership will officially launch Saturday.

It will bring free public, high-speed WiFi along the Reading Road business district through the heart of Avondale "as part of a broader effort to ignite economic growth and improve the quality of life for Avondale residents," says the press release.

Some businesses along the corridor, like the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio, the Cincinnati NAACP, the Avondale Town Center and the Avondale Business Center already have public WiFi accessible, according to the press release.

Soon, Hirsch Recreation Center will also get free public access to WiFi.

"Free WiFi in Avondale isn't just about getting online — it's about opening doors," said Patrick Cartier, director of operations and community engagement for the Avondale Development Corporation. "When folks can connect without worrying about cost, it helps with everything from job searches to homework."

In addition to businesses within Avondale, there are also residential locations alone Reading Road with access to dedicated, free WiFi networks, including:



Somerset Apartments on Reading and Blair

Poinciana Apartments on Reading Road

Commodore Apartment on Reading Road

Crescent Court Apartments on Reading Road

Ambassador Apartments on Reading Road

The Avondale Development Corporation is part of revitalization efforts in the neighborhood; it works to develop housing and economic initiatives while working from Avondale's Quality of Life Program, which was borne out of community input on projects priorities for Avondale residents.

"(Public WiFi) also means our small businesses can reach more people through digital marketing and foot traffic from those exploring the neighborhood," said Cartier. "This is a big win for the community and a step toward a more connected, thriving Avondale."