CPD: Two teens, 1 other injured in late-night Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — Two teens and one other person were injured in a shooting in Avondale Wednesday night, Lieutenant Bolte with the Cincinnati Police Department said.

The shooting happened at approximately 11:15 p.m. According to Bolte, the shooting was in two separate locations — Reading Road and Hutchins Avenue.

Bolte said a 14-year-old, 19-year-old and a 20-year-old were shot.

Each victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

Bolte said all the victims were men and were either shot in the leg or the butt.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about possible suspects.

The victim's identities have not been released.