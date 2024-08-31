CPD: 23-year-old woman arrested for fatal shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — A 23-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police said.

Akira Fletcher has been charged with murder for the death of 29-year-old Nyema Norton. Norton died Monday, which was more than a month after the July 12 shooting.

The shooting happened in the rear parking lot behind Avondale Town Center, located in the 3500 block of Reading Road, around 2:30 a.m. July 12.

Another woman was also injured in the shooting, police said.

Fletcher is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

CPD said their investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.