Police: Woman in critical condition, another injured after shooting in Avondale

CINCINNATI — One woman is in critical condition and another was injured in an early morning shooting in Avondale Friday, police said.

The shooting happened in the 3500 block of Reading Road in the rear parking lot behind Avondale Town Center at approximately 2:30 a.m.

Police said two women were shot.

One woman is in critical condition and the other sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

According to police, a woman has been detained.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released any information about the woman who was detained.

No other injuries have been reported.