Police: 29-year-old dies more than 1 month after Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — A woman died Monday more than one month after a shooting in Avondale, Cincinnati police said.

CPD said Nyema Norton died due to injuries sustained in a July 12 shooting in the 3500 block of Reading Road. The shooting happened in the rear parking lot behind Avondale Town Center around 2:30 a.m.

Two women, including Norton, were injured in the shooting, police said.

Another woman was detained by police after the shooting, but police did not say if she was a suspect.

CPD said it's investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked call the Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.