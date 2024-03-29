Watch Now
Police respond to shooting near UC's campus in Corryville

Posted at 11:38 PM, Mar 28, 2024
CINCINNATI — Police have responded to a shooting in Corryville Thursday night.

UC Public Safety at 11 p.m. sent a message to students telling them to stay at their location as police responded to an emergency reported near the intersection of Fosdick Street and Bellevue Avenue.

An officer with District 4 confirmed to WCPO that police were responding to Fosdick Street for a shooting. The officer did not say how many people were shot but did say there were life-threatening injuries.

At around 11:30 p.m., UC announced that the area was all clear and there was no threat to campus. Police remain in the area investigating.

WCPO will update this story with more information when it is available.

