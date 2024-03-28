Two dead, a third airlifted to hospital after shooting in Adams County

MANCHESTER, Ohio — Two people are dead and a third has been airlifted to a hospital after a shooting in Manchester in Adams County, according to town officials.

Police said the shooting happened near Cemetery Street.

The superintendent of Adams County Ohio Valley Schools wrote on social media that all school activities are canceled and buses are returning to the schools. The principal of West Union Jr./Sr. High School said baseball and softball games against Manchester High School had been scheduled for Thursday, but have now been canceled.

Steve Irwin with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations said the agency is on scene assisting the Adams County Sheriff's Office with the investigation.

Manchester Town Council President Christine Henderson said many roads in Manchester near the scene of the shooting have been closed, and police have shut down SR-41. She advised people avoid the area.

Officials have not released any information about a suspect or whether one is in custody.