Cincinnati police arrest 19-year-old for murder of 15-year-old killed in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police announced Wednesday they arrested a 19-year-old man for the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy in Avondale in March.

Police said on April 21, Jah'Meier Jackson was arrested for murder.

At approximately 12:02 a.m. on March 22, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Glenwood Avenue near Reading Road for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Nazir Owens suffering from a gunshot wound. The Cincinnati Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene.

Owens had been listed missing on the Ohio Attorney General's missing persons website since 2024; he was apparently reported missing when he was 13. However, the Ohio Attorney General's Office told us they could not say whether Owens was missing before his death. The AG's office told us local law enforcement enters missing persons into their database.

We reached out to Cincinnati police to ask whether Owens was considered missing in the two years before his death, but they have not clarified yet.

After the shooting, we spoke with Pastor Ennis Tait, a local advocate who works directly with youth in the community. Tait specifically focuses on keeping youth away from gun violence.

“So, when something like this happens, we feel the thunder of that incident as it ripples throughout our neighborhood," Tait said.