Altafiber pledges $1 million to digital equity in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Altafiber is donating $1 million to create digital equity in Tri-State communities through the Bell Charitable Foundation.

The company made the announcement Thursday during Cincinnati Black Tech Week.

Over the next five years, the foundation will use the money to help organizations that are expanding broadband internet access in communities it serves through a series of grants, according to a press release.

"Broadband Internet is essential in order for individuals across all demographics to access education, employment, and healthcare opportunities,” Chief Administrative Office of Altafiber and Bell Charitable Foundation Board Member Christi Cornette said. “Creating digital equity is a natural focus area for the Bell Charitable Foundation, and will benefit our current and future partner organizations and those they serve.”

Cornette added that she believes that increasing access to broadband connectivity is critical to maximize the impact of organizations that the foundation funds.

The hardest part of the process, according to Cornette, is not being able to give to everyone. She said she hopes the $1 million can broaden the foundation's reach and that the focus is on organizations that highlight mobility, technology, health and sustainability.

WCPO spoke to Nicole Alexander, the global head of marketing with Meta, about the importance of making sure the tech world is as diverse as possible.

"It's not about pipelines. It's about equity after graduation and making sure individuals are at the table with a voice in order to ensure that we have access to how technology and systems are made and built as well as who's able to be exposed and come into organizations next," Alexander said.

Altafiber, which formerly did business as Cincinnati Bell in the Tri-State, launched the Bell Charitable Foundation last year. To date, it has provided more than $400,000 in grants to nearly two dozen organizations.