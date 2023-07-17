Cincinnati Black Tech Week sells out for second year in a row, Issa Rae set as keynote speaker

Black Tech Week kicks off Tuesday, July 18, and the three-day conference, which is sold out, is bringing more than 50 speakers and 100 events to Cincinnati.

Black Tech Week, which runs July 18-20, is all about content, connection and culture, according to the event's website. Entrepreneurs, investors, CEOs, professionals and more from a variety of different companies will be descending upon the Queen City for different panels, discussions and workshops, among other things.

The conference's events are held at Music Hall, with four other adjacent venues also holding events.

Black Tech Week officially sold out on July 13, and was projected to have more than 3,000 attendees.

⚡ #BlackTechWeek is officially SOLD OUT! 🚀



But don't worry! You can still join in on the #BTW23 excitement by following us on social media 📲 🙌🏾



We can't wait to see you there! 😎#BTWCincinnati pic.twitter.com/IfPFX5NCtS — Black Tech Week (@BlackTechWeek) July 13, 2023

Black Tech Week has been held in Cincinnati the past two years, and general admission tickets also sold out in 2022.

This year's keynote speaker, actress, writer and investor Issa Rae, will be speaking Thursday afternoon in Music Hall's ballroom at 1 p.m. Rae will be joined by Candice Matthews Brackeen, the CEO of the Lightship Foundation, to talk about "Building an Empire."

Serena Williams was the keynote speaker in 2022. Williams, arguably the greatest female tennis player ever, talked about her latest venture at the time: funding startups.

Of the dozens of speakers, other notable names include Kickstarter CEO Everette Taylor, STEMBoard CEO Aisha Bowe and Felecia Hatcher, the CEO of the Black Ambition Opportunity Fund.

While tickets to Black Tech Week are unfortunately sold out, the conference is also helping lead up to Cincinnati Music Festival, which is held July 20-22. There are multiple performers at the three-day festival, including Snoop Dogg, Babyface, Al Green and more.

While music takes place Thursday at the Andrew J Brady Music Center, and at Paycor Stadium on Friday and Saturday, there is a variety of other events to enjoy throughout the city.

For a full rundown of activities leading up to the Cincinnati Music Festival, click here.