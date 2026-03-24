'All hands on deck' | Cincinnati businesses prepare for Opening Day crowds at The Banks

CINCINNATI — We're just two days away from Reds Opening Day, and businesses at The Banks are already preparing.

Several businesses are stocking up on inventory and bringing in extra staff to prepare for the thousands of fans expected downtown Thursday.

Opening Day, an unofficial Cincinnati holiday, marks the start to the Reds season and a busy few months for restaurants and bars at The Banks.

Brandon Dabreau, general manager of The Park, said Opening Day brings a good atmosphere, good drinks, good service and good camaraderie.

Dabreau also told us that Opening Day is the biggest day for his business.

"All hands on deck, it's getting our orders in, it's making sure that we have enough space in the back," Dabreau said. "It's all the little logistical things that we need, just making sure that we don't run out of stock essentially."

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Dabreau said The Park is preparing for a sea of red Thursday.

"This last winter season was incredibly slow even by slow standards, so we definitely need this to happen," Dabreau said.

We also stopped by Cincinnati Lager House to hear how they're getting ready for the big day.

Nathan Whittington, director of operations for Cincinnati Lager House, said staff have been working around the clock to prepare.

Whittington said the restaurant has tons of space inside, outside and on the patio with amazing views for people to enjoy.

He told us he is looking forward to the economic impact of Opening Day and hopes for a big win for Cincinnati Lager House.

"Sales were even slower than they have historically been during the (last) two months, so this is our turning point where the weather starts to warm up a little bit," Whittington said.