Air Force to fly over Paycor Stadium, parts of Ohio and West Virginia Tuesday

CINCINNATI — The U.S. Air Force is honoring 100 years of aerial refueling by performing flyovers across the world Tuesday, June 27.

Tri-State residents will be able to spot a KC-135 Stratotanker and the F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 180th Fighter Wing flying over Paycor Stadium, the home of the Cincinnati Bengals, at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday as they travel across Ohio and West Virginia.

On June 27, 1923, U.S. Army Air Service aviators accomplished the first aerial refueling as 1st Lt. Virgil Hine and 1st Lt. Frank W. Seifert passed gasoline from their DH-48 through a hose to another DH-4B flying beneath it carrying Capt. Lowell H. Smith and 1st Lt. John P. Richter. It has since become essential for the success of the Department of Defense's missions.

"Air refueling propels our nation’s air power across the skies, unleashing its full potential,” Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, said in a press release. "It connects our strategic vision with operational reality, ensuring we can reach any corner of the globe with unwavering speed and precision. Air refueling embodies our resolve to defend freedom and project power, leaving an indelible mark on aviation history."

Those flying out of Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base will also fly over the Cleveland Browns Stadium, Perry's Victory and International Peace Memorial, the U.S. Air Force Museum, West Virginia Capitol Building and Ohio Statehouse.

