Butler County World War II veteran, prisoner of war celebrates 104th birthday

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Hugh Davies remembers growing up in Shandon, Ohio. He worked at his family’s filling station.

"Pump the gas — I was only about 10 or 12, something like that," Davies said.

It was just him and his mom at the time. Fast forward about a decade to World War II, and the postman is delivering a piece of paper Davies knew he couldn't escape.

"I didn’t want to be in the infantry, so I joined the Air Force," Davies said.

He would head off for pilot training and serve as a co-pilot on several missions during the war, flying from England to the skies over Germany.

One particular mission Davies said he was bumped from when General Leon Johnson said he was taking his seat on the flight. It was the second time he had done this to him, but this flight was different.

"He took my seat, says, 'You can go along if you want to.' I said, 'No, thanks. I'm going back to bed,'" he said. "This was on D-Day. It was a second mission on D-Day. I didn't fly the second mission."

His advice to those younger than him.

"Think twice before you jump," he said.

It’s advice he could have used on Aug. 9, 1944, while on a bombing run to Sindelfingen, Germany. The mission ultimately was called off due to adverse weather conditions, on top of the fact the B-24 was hit with flack which severed the rudder control cables.

In the account of the events in "The 44th Bomb Group Roll of Honor and Casualties" published by Green Harbor Publications, it said, "Co-pilot Davies, realizing the aircraft to be out of control, rang the bailout bell and then proceeded to bail out himself."

He would be the only crew member to bail out of the aircraft. The crew was able to, according to the report, repair the rudder cables with a makeshift repair and were able to land back safely in England.

A short time later, Davies would be reported as captured and listed as a prisoner of war.

Having eventually survived the war, he came back home to his wife Ethel. They were married for 32 years until she died from cancer. Davies then found love a second time, spending 28 years with his second wife.

He enjoyed post-service work in the laundry industry, a dental lab and a career at Fernald Feed Materials Production Center where he worked for 18 years.

When looking back at his service as part of the Greatest Generation, Davies is about as humble as can be.

"I think I just went along for the ride. You know, you do what you'd have you're supposed to do and then hope you get to come home back home to your bride."

Now, Davies is celebrating his 104th birthday. You can send cards to the Majestic Care Fairfield Assisted Living facility at 5200 Camelot Dr, Fairfield, OH 45014.

