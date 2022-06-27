CINCINNATI — Kroger is one of nearly two-dozen major U.S. companies offering assistance for travel to get an abortion after Friday's SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Kroger operates 2,750 retail stores. More than 300 of those stores are located in Ohio and Kentucky, where abortion is now either banned or mostly banned.

Late last week, Kroger announced it will help employees pay up to $4,000 for out-of-state travel if they need an abortion.

"At The Kroger Family of Companies, we strive to ensure our associates have access to a wide variety of benefits that provide value in their lives today and in the future. We invest in the whole person with a comprehensive benefits package that includes quality, affordable health care and travel benefits up to $4,000 to facilitate access to quality care for several categories of medical treatments and a full range of reproductive health care services, including abortion and fertility treatments, for company-plan participants," a Kroger spokesperson said in a statement.

Here's a list of other companies that are offering employees out-of-state abortion assistance:



Microsoft

Apple

Meta (Facebook)

Yelp

Disney

Uber

Netflix

Bumble

Match Group

Box.com

Levi Strauss

Comcast-NBC Universal

Warner Bros Discovery

Condé Nast

JPMorgan Chase

Nike

Starbucks

Dicks Sporting Goods

Alaska Airlines

Goldman Sachs

Zillow

Additional Background

In a 6-3 decision, SCOTUS sided with the conservatives in the Mississippi case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization. Jackson Women’s Health Organization is the sole abortion provider in Mississippi, who sued Thomas Dobbs, the state’s chief health officer. The clinic sued in 2020 after legislation passed that would prohibit abortions after 15 weeks, with no exceptions for rape or incest.

The ruling wasn't a shock to many because someone leaked a SCOTUS draft opinion in May that suggested the judges on the high court would overturn it.

