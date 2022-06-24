(LEX 18) — The Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, which means abortion rights are no longer constitutionally protected. Instead, they would be up to each individual state. And in Kentucky, that means an immediate ban on abortion.

In 2019, the Kentucky General Assembly passed a trigger law that requires the state to immediately stop abortion services if the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v. Wade.

Now that the ban has gone into effect, people wanting to get an abortion will need to travel out of state to find access to one. Virginia and Illinois would be Kentucky's only neighbors that will continue to allow mostly unrestricted abortion services.

Abortion rights advocates in Kentucky tell our Scripps sister station LEX 18 that they are preparing to help women find and fund out-of-state abortions.

"With trigger law states, we already know what's going to happen," said Erin Smith, Executive Director for the Kentucky Health Justice Network. "We are already operating as if we are post-Roe."

The group knows there will be logistical and monetary challenges with travel, but they want to ensure Kentuckians have access to abortion.

"As long as KHJN is around, we will continue to fight to make sure that not only people can access abortion, but have their needs met," said Smith. "And this is a need."