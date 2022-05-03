Leaked SCOTUS draft report suggests court will overturn Roe v. Wade, Tri-State leaders react

CINCINNATI — A new report published by Politico overnight revealed a draft opinion circulated among Supreme Court justices suggests earlier this year, a majority of them had thrown support behind overturning the 1973 case Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion nationwide.

It’s unclear if the draft represents the court’s final word on the matter or how the draft was leaked.

The decision could have an impact on current abortion legislation in Ohio, including the Heartbeat Bill. The Heartbeat Bill would ban abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, which is around six weeks. According to medical experts, six weeks is before most women know they are pregnant.

A federal district judge temporarily blocked this bill from taking effect after it was signed by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine in July 2019. DeWine signed the "born alive" bill in December 2021. It imposes criminal penalties on doctors who fail to give medical care in the extremely rare circumstance when a baby is born alive following an abortion attempt.

If the SCOTUS overturns Roe v. Wade, the Heartbeat Bill could go into effect.

Local politicians reacted quickly to the revelation.

Congressman Warren Davidson (R) from Ohio's 8th District tweeted he thinks it's, "inappropriate and discouraging that there is such a significant leak at the supreme court, but let’s pray the final decision is at least as strong as the leaked draft."

J.D. Vance, known as the conservative outsider running for U.S. Senate, chimed in on Twitter too writing," Hope the news of the leaked opinion is true. Would be an amazing victory for the pro-life movement and, most importantly, the innocents we fight for."

We're also hearing from former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, who is currently running for Ohio Governor. Cranley tweeted in part, "If reports are true that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, this marks an outrageous attack on the dignity and freedom of all women."

Current Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval shared his thoughts. "All women must have the fundamental right to choose, and we must fight to protect that right at all costs. Codify Roe. v. Wade into federal law now. Women’s rights are human rights," he said in a statement on Twitter.

The Ohio Democratic Party issued the following statement:

“If tonight’s report is true, the fundamental rights of all Ohioans to reproductive healthcare - including abortion and birth control - are on the line in this year’s election. Tonight’s news also puts a spotlight on J.D. Vance and Jean Schmidt, extremists who have insulted survivors of sexual assault by calling rape ‘inconvenient’ and an ‘opportunity’ in their push to strip away the right to safe, legal abortion. This year’s election could not be more important and come November, Ohioans will reject these uncompromising attacks on their rights and freedom.”

Pro-Choice Ohio's Kellie Copeland said, “Though many expected this could be the Court’s decision, we must be clear that this is not yet an official decision. Nevertheless, the heartbreak, pain and fear are not diminished. To everyone who has had or provided an abortion, or fought to keep abortion legal and accessible, my message to you tonight is that we will never stop fighting for you and everyone else who needs or provides abortion care."

