A small Clermont County town is celebrating Pride for the first time

NEW RICHMOND, Ohio — New Richmond celebrates its first-ever Pride with live music, vendors, yoga and drag brunch on Front Street along the Ohio River.

It’s also believed to be the first Pride event in Clermont County. Organizers have been planning this event for several months and are happy to see New Richmond Pride come to life.

“I never in a million years thought something like this would happen,” said Jesse Lux, New Richmond Pride Vice President.

When Luxe moved to New Richmond, she was hesitant.

“When I first came to New RIchmond, I had a lot of reservations about the people here and presumptions which isn’t fair at all,” she said. “I feel like we have something here. We can be a welcoming and diverse community. I think we really have that and we can blow these small town stigmas out of the water.”

The idea for New Richmond Pride started when the president, Michelle Johnson, asked about Pride events in the town last year. She got some negative feedback and decided to start her own group.

New Richmond Pride Director of Public Relations Kylie Phillips said this event is for everyone.

“Come as you are. We’re going to be accepting of it” Phillips said.

Phillips noted they’ve received mixed reactions when it comes to support.

“There has been a lot of support which kind of in a smaller town you don’t really know if you’re going to get or not, but a lot of New Richmond has been very supportive but there also has been that negative kind of we don’t want this here fight back against it,” she said.

Phillips added the negative comments were not going to stop them from putting together the city’s first-ever Pride.

“I think its important for the people who do want it and are a part of the LGBTQ community to see that people where they live do care about it and want it here and want to make others feel included and welcome in New Richmond,” she said.

Luxe noted New Richmond’s Pride Festival is all about accepting each other.

“It’s not necessarily about Pride about our sexuality or gender or anything like that, it's taking Pride in ourselves and being able to be ourselves openly and celebrate that with the community,” she said.

She wants Pride in New Richmond to be an annual event and wants to see some educational resources available to the community.

“I want it to be a safe place where people can go. I want people of all diversities and ranges to be able to come here and be like you know what I feel good here. I don't worry about being myself, I feel open, I feel safe,” Luxe said.