Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

A holiday of joy combined with mourning over war: Rosh Hashanah celebrations begin in the Tri-State

Members of the Jewish faith will celebrate Rosh Hashanah starting Wednesday evening
Wednesday marks the start of Rosh Hashanah, which is New Year in Judaism. The 10-day holiday marks a time of reflection for the Jewish community.
Jewish celebrations of Rosh Hashanah
Posted
and last updated

CINCINNATI — Wednesday evening starts the two-day celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

It is a time of hope and joy among the Jewish community, looking toward a new chapter. The holiday begins at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and goes until Friday, Oct. 4.

“Really it’s an opportunity to reflect on the year past, and renewal to the year ahead," said Danielle Minson, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.

Members of the Cincinnati Jewish Community will gather at the Rockdale Temple, near the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, for a special service to ring in the New Year.

“It’s one of those days that have the highest level of observance for the Jewish community," Minson said.

And a time for unity for Jewish people across the globe.

“Even though each congregation has its own unique style or culture, we’re all interconnected," Minson said.

But the coming week also marks a very different and much more painful time. Oct. 7 marks one year since the attacks began and the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

"It’s definitely a somber day on Oct. 7, where we mourn the lives lost and talk about resiliency and hope,” Minson said.

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati will be hosting an event to commemorate the one-year anniversary and honor those killed in the conflict. The event description stated that there would be a collection of community members, rabbis, Israelis and leaders.

Attendees must RSVP to be able to be a part of the event. It is being held at a private location. Minson told WCPO that's in part due to safety and security reasons.

Even with a somber day soon after the Jewish New Year, local leaders told us this holiday can be a moment to grow and come together.

“It’s really about being resilient, being strong, and being proud in who we are in our Jewish identity," said Minson.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 7pm

More local news:
Meeka Owens to choose Reggie Harris' successor on city council Special 'Brave Barbie' helps children fighting cancer feel seen Hamilton's Gracen Goldsmith is the WCPO 9 Gold Star Athlete of the Week

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money