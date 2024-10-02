A holiday of joy combined with mourning over war: Rosh Hashanah celebrations begin in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — Wednesday evening starts the two-day celebration of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year.

It is a time of hope and joy among the Jewish community, looking toward a new chapter. The holiday begins at sundown on Wednesday, Oct. 2, and goes until Friday, Oct. 4.

“Really it’s an opportunity to reflect on the year past, and renewal to the year ahead," said Danielle Minson, CEO of the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati.

Members of the Cincinnati Jewish Community will gather at the Rockdale Temple, near the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati, for a special service to ring in the New Year.

“It’s one of those days that have the highest level of observance for the Jewish community," Minson said.

And a time for unity for Jewish people across the globe.

“Even though each congregation has its own unique style or culture, we’re all interconnected," Minson said.

But the coming week also marks a very different and much more painful time. Oct. 7 marks one year since the attacks began and the war between Israel and Hamas broke out.

"It’s definitely a somber day on Oct. 7, where we mourn the lives lost and talk about resiliency and hope,” Minson said.

The Jewish Federation of Cincinnati will be hosting an event to commemorate the one-year anniversary and honor those killed in the conflict. The event description stated that there would be a collection of community members, rabbis, Israelis and leaders.

Attendees must RSVP to be able to be a part of the event. It is being held at a private location. Minson told WCPO that's in part due to safety and security reasons.

Even with a somber day soon after the Jewish New Year, local leaders told us this holiday can be a moment to grow and come together.

“It’s really about being resilient, being strong, and being proud in who we are in our Jewish identity," said Minson.