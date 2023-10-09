9 Americans dead as Israel fights back against Hamas

Israel Defense Spokesperson Jonathan Conricus confirmed 700 Israelis have been killed following a series of attacks throughout the country over the weekend by the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

Conricus estimated that over 2,000 were wounded, many of them critically.

Among the casualties were nine American citizens, a National Security Council spokesperson told Scripps News.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the victims and to the families of all those affected, and wish those injured a speedy recovery. We continue to monitor the situation closely and remain in touch with our Israeli partners, particularly the local authorities," the National Security Council said in a statement.

The Palestinian Health Ministry has confirmed 493 fatalities.

Videos shared on social media showed rockets striking a music festival and other civilian areas.

Conricus said that more than 1,000 members of Hamas participated in the attack. Late Sunday, Conricus said Israeli forces were working to get rid of remaining Hamas fighters.

"About 1,000 blood-thirsty Palestinians who went house to house, building to building in search of Israeli civilians," Conricus said. "It is by far the worst day in Israeli history. Never before have so many Israelis been killed by one single thing, let alone enemy activity in one day.

"If you're American and want to compare this to something in American history, this could be a 9/11 and a Pearl Harbor wrapped into one."

Israel says it is conducting a "complete siege" on the Gaza Strip, one of two Palestinian-held areas within Israel. Rockets used in the weekend's attacks were believed to come from the Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defense Forces continued sounding sirens on Monday, suggesting the threat of attacks are continuing. Nearly 300,000 Israelis have been called up as reserves.

The United States government considers Israel its strongest ally in the Middle East and Hamas as a terrorist organization. On Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called a number of Middle Eastern leaders to rally support for Israel.

Hamas has backing among many Palestinians, who are increasingly fed up with Israel’s decades-long military occupation of land. Hamas is also backed by some Middle Eastern leaders, including Iran, which provides financial assistance and military support through weapons and training.

Among the leaders Blinken spoke with was Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas, whom he called upon to condemn the weekend's attacks.

