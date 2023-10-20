PD: 5 kids taken to hospital after school bus crashes into construction equipment

CINCINNATI — Multiple children are being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a school bus crashed into construction equipment, police said.

Police said the school bus, which belonged to Princeton City Schools, crashed into some type of construction sign along E 6th Street in downtown Cincinnati.

Five children that were on the bus are being taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with mostly minor injuries, police said. One child may have a possible head injury.

It's unclear how many children were on the bus or if they were en route to some type of field trip.

Police did not say what caused the bus driver to crash into the construction sign, but there is some visible damage to the bus.