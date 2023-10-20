Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyCincinnati

Actions

PD: 5 kids taken to hospital after school bus crashes into construction equipment

Princeton City Schools Bus Crash Downtown Cincinnati
Rae Hines/WCPO
Five children are being taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with mostly minor injuries after their bus driver crashed into construction equipment, Cincinnati police said.
Princeton City Schools Bus Crash Downtown Cincinnati
Posted at 1:05 PM, Oct 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-20 13:22:40-04

CINCINNATI — Multiple children are being taken to the hospital Friday afternoon after a school bus crashed into construction equipment, police said.

Police said the school bus, which belonged to Princeton City Schools, crashed into some type of construction sign along E 6th Street in downtown Cincinnati.

Five children that were on the bus are being taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital with mostly minor injuries, police said. One child may have a possible head injury.

It's unclear how many children were on the bus or if they were en route to some type of field trip.

Police did not say what caused the bus driver to crash into the construction sign, but there is some visible damage to the bus.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at Noon

More local news:
Ford to cut 360 more workers from Sharonville plant 1 week after initial layoffs Lincoln Heights High School to finally be demolished after more funding secured Top 9 sandwich shops, delis around Cincinnati

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Scripps Howard Awards Sunday, October 22 at 8PM