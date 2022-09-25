2022 Cincinnati Comic Expo: William Shatner and Christopher Lloyd are just two of the stars in town

CINCINNATI — The largest comic expo in Cincinnati is coming to a close. Thousands flocked to the Duke Energy Convention Center to buy unique products, attend celebrity panel discussions and get an autograph from their favorite star.

Cincinnati Comic Expo Administrator Matt Bredestege said people are elated and shocked by all of the celebrities in attendance.

“I mean they seemed to be shocked. I mean Cincinnati, we’re usually a flyover city for these folks or they’re only in town if they’re here to film a movie or a film a TV show, but here there actually here to do photo ops with them, sign autographs with them, meet with them talk with them that kind of stuff,” Bredestege said.

Stars including William Shatner, Christopher Lloyd, Bonnie Wright, Richard Dreyfuss, and Cara Buuono were there to name a few. Several comic creators were also in attendance, including Alejandro Rosado and Andrew Pepoy.

It’s the final day of the Cincinnati Comic Expo.



Celebrities like William Shatner, Christopher Lloyd and Bonnie Wright will be in attendance. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/nFRu48MpJv — Jessica Hart WCPO (@JessicaHartTV) September 25, 2022

According to Bredestege, as pop culture has become more mainstream, more people are attending these events.

“We see all the Star Wars shows that come out, all these variations, the Marvel movies have really blown up and now we see the spinoffs. It’s not even the comic books anymore,” he said.

He noted the plan for this event year-round and is already planning for next year.

Bredestege said the most rewarding part is seeing how excited everyone is once they enter the expo.

READ MORE

Tattooing: How COVID-19 pushed an already thriving industry to a never-before-seen level of success

Ford Model T convention, Spooky Nook’s first, expected to bring $750K to Hamilton

3CDC: New convention headquarters hotel could be open by late 2025