2 men face federal charges after drone flights over Paul Brown Stadium and Great American Ballpark

CINCINNATI — Two Tri-State men are facing federal charges after illegally flying drones over Paul Brown Stadium (now known as Paycor Stadium) and Great American Ballpark, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio, Kenneth L. Parker, said in a press release.

On January 15, 24-year-old Dailon Dabney, flew his drone into what was formerly known as Paul Brown Stadium during a Bengals playoff game and hovered over the players and the crowd, investigators said.

Dabney allegedly recorded his drone flight and posted the video to social media sites including YouTube.

On April 12, 38-year-old Travis Lenhoff flew a drone into the restricted flight area of Great American Ballpark during Opening Day festivities.

“This is a growing problem that poses a direct risk to the players and the individuals in the stands,” said Parker. “Even if the operator does not have an intent to harm, the operator could easily lose control and injure someone."

According to the FBI, flying drones over stadiums full of fans is illegal without the proper FAA training, licensing and approved flight plan.

"We will continue to work with the FAA and local police to investigate these incidents when proper FAA protocols and procedures are not followed,” said FBI Cincinnati Special Agent in Charge J. William Rivers.

Dabney and Lenhoff are both charged with operating an unregistered drone, which is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Dabney is also charged with violating a temporary flight restriction which is punishable by up to one year in prison.

