BLINK festival will feature first drone show for 2022

CINCINNATI — BLINK 2022 will feature its first ever drone show for its upcoming arts and light festival.

The festival partnered with Sky Elements Drone Shows and will put on two shows each evening of the festival, which runs from October 13 to Oct. 16.

The show will include 300 drones for a roughly 10-minute long show happening at Smale Riverfront Park. The show should be visible for BLINK-goers on both sides of the river, according to a press release from BLINK officials. There will be designated viewing areas at Smale Park and the Covington Landing Amphitheater.

"The BLINK Drone Show will connect Cincinnati and Covington riverfronts with an array of animation using the drone technology provided by Sky Elements Drone Shows," said Justin Brookhart, executive director of BLINK, in a press release. "The Drone Show will highlight the beautiful suspension bridge as the backdrop for the nightly shows."

The first unveiling of the new show will happen at 8 p.m. on October 13, the first night of BLINK.

In July, organizers said the 2022 festival will continue to build on the extension across the Roebling into Covington that was established in 2019. The Covington Plaza area will have a full BLINK experience, with large-scale installations taking shape along the riverfront to be seen from both sides of the Ohio River.

The festival debuted in 2017 and has been a free, multi-day outdoor art experience.

In 2022, the festival will run for four days and span 30 city blocks, flooding the streets of Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky with street art, projection mapping and light-based installations.