Drone flies inside stadium during 'no-fly' zone at Bengals playoff game

CINCINNATI — Dave Caldwell was in the south end zone Saturday when he saw a drone flying inside Paul Brown Stadium during the Cincinnati Bengals playoff game.

"I just happened to look up and see a light-colored drone flying around," Caldwell said. "It looked like it was the size of a small laptop computer."

The drone video, posted on a public Youtube channel, appears to show the drone flying near the field during play and over thousands of fans.

On various websites, drone pilots from across the country claimed that they had filed complaints about the incident with the Federal Aviation Administration.

"It's extremely dangerous to fly a drone over people who are not aware that the drone is there," Chris Leasure said.

Leasure, owner of Texoma Drone Solutions in Wichita Falls, Texas, said he had filed a complaint with the FAA after watching the drone video online.

The WCPO 9 I-Team asked the FAA several times to comment on the incident and confirm if it was investigating the incident or if the drone pilot had a waiver allowing him to operate a drone there.

According to the FAA website, drones are prohibited from flying near NFL stadiums during before, during and after games - and other major sporting events - unless the FAA approves a waiver to operate a drone.

The FAA has investigated hundreds of complaints about drone pilots in recent years. An agency spokeswoman said the FAA wasn't able to provide information about the incident on Tuesday.

For Dave Caldwell, the drone was mostly a curiosity on a day he'll always remember as a Bengals fan.

"It was a great game. Super exciting," Caldwell said. "I think I even cried at the end."

Jeff Dean/AP Players stand on the field during the second half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

RELATED

Bengals Titans tickets: Fans facing high ticket, hotel prices for game in Nashville

Missing Bengals football returned to Mt. Lookout Tavern after misunderstanding