17-year-old shot in Winton Hills, police investigating

WINTON HILLS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Winton Hills Saturday afternoon.
According to Lt. Cunningham of the Cincinnati Police Department, officers received reports of a person shot at the 5000 block of Bettman Ave. at 2:04 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene they discovered that a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the leg.
Police confirmed the injury is non-life-threatening.
There is no information on a suspect at this time.
This is the second teenager to have been shot in Winton Hills this week.
This is an ongoing investigation.