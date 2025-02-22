17-year-old shot in Winton Hills, police investigating

WINTON HILLS, Ohio — Police are investigating after a 17-year-old was shot in Winton Hills Saturday afternoon.

According to Lt. Cunningham of the Cincinnati Police Department, officers received reports of a person shot at the 5000 block of Bettman Ave. at 2:04 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they discovered that a 17-year-old boy had been shot in the leg.

Police confirmed the injury is non-life-threatening.

There is no information on a suspect at this time.

This is the second teenager to have been shot in Winton Hills this week.

WCPO A 13-year-old shot and killed in Winton Hills.

This is an ongoing investigation.