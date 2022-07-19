CINCINNATI — Two days after Cincinnati Animal CARE said they were in urgent need of dog food, the organization posted on social media that it received an outpouring of support from the community.

"URGENT: We need dry dog food," the humane society said on Facebook Saturday. "Our incoming shipment of dog food has been delayed and with so many dogs continuing to come in, we're worried we may run completely out by Monday."

The post included a link to the organization's Amazon and Chewy wish lists. On Monday, Cincinnati Animal CARE thanked people for sending so many donations of dry dog food.

"2 days ago we posted that our food shipment had been delayed and we were projected to run out of dog food before it arrived," the organization said on Facebook. "In those 2 days, our community has shown up and we could not be more thankful to everyone who has supported us!"

Cincinnati Animal CARE shared multiple photos of large dog food bags.

"THANK YOU for helping us make this happen," the organization said.

The humane society has also been asking for fosters who can take animals for short or long periods of time. The no-kill shelter said dogs can be taken for even short "lunch dates," where they leave the shelter for a few hours for exercise or alone time.

Anyone interested in fostering an animal can fill out a form here.

