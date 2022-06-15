Watch
Heat wave puts pressure on animal shelter already full to bursting

Posted at 2:09 PM, Jun 15, 2022
CINCINNATI — The building that houses Cincinnati Animal CARE in Norwood is an older one and as temperatures remain the highest Cincinnati's seen in years, the packed full animal shelter can't keep overflow areas cool enough.

The shelter is currently at 225% capacity — its highest level ever, according to a Facebook post. Four dogs developed heat-related issues on Tuesday as a result of the heat wave.

To help clear the overflow, the shelter is considering housing multiple dogs in each kennel, but said that introduces new concerns about safety for both the animals and their caretakers.

Now, Cincinnati Animal CARE is hoping the community can help.

The shelter has waived all adult dog adoption fees through Friday. Those who can't provide a forever home for a pup can foster instead.

"A dog sitting in a crate in your house for eight hours until you come home after work is a lot better than being in here in these kennels for 23 hours a day," said Meaghan Colville, director of lifesaving operations at the shelter. "So a lot of people think they can't foster, we'll give you a crate. Take them home and they'll be happy just sleeping in your air conditioning."

The shelter also provides foster homes with animal supplies and medical care.

Those interested in fostering can sign up online or visit the shelter in person.

