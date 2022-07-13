CHEVIOT, Ohio — A Cheviot couple was back in court seeking a bond reduction after they were indicted on child endangerment charges in February.

Amy Rodriguez is accused of abusing her 13-year-old stepson. Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters said Rodriguez beat the child with belts and spoons, withheld food, refused to allow the child to use the restroom and strapped the child to a bed.

Deter said the child's father, Anthony Dangel, knew of the abuse and did nothing to intervene.

The couple has already posted bond and is being electronically monitored.

At a hearing Tuesday, Dangel’s attorney requested his client’s ankle monitor be removed. Rodriguez’s attorney requested she be allowed eight hours each week to do errands.

The victim’s uncle has been taking care of the abused child and was at the court hearing.

“They fear daily of incidental contact because of the nature of the proximity of the parties,” the uncle said.

The uncle said he doesn’t want the couple to have greater access to the children by loosening restrictions.

“Potential for incidental contact is ever-present," he said. "The only thing that the EMU offers is peace of mind that this incidental contact will be documented."

The uncle noted the victim has multiple doctor and therapy sessions within walking distance of Rodriguez's house. He said the family frequently discusses what it would be like for the child to face his abusers in a courtroom or in the community.

“To add stress to children who are now just being able to be kids for the first time in a long time I think is unjust,” the uncle said.

Rodriguez’s ex-husband also spoke at the hearing. He said family and friends of Rodriguez have been showing up to where his kids, who he shares with Rodriguez, are. He said he’s filed a protection order against two of her family members.

Judge Alison Hatheway decided not to reduce the couple’s bond.

“At this time based on what I’m hearing, I don’t ... I know it’s through other people, but I don’t like the fact that there may be some contact or incidental contact, so I’m not inclined to modify the bonds at this time,” said Hatheway.

