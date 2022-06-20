Man sentenced to life in prison for sexual abuse of child

COVINGTON, Ky. — A man was sentenced on Monday to life behind bars for sexually abusing a child.

Durrell Davis, 41, was convicted by a jury back in March on charges of first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse of a child under 12 years old. The trial lasted three days and it took the jury less than an hour to decide Davis's fate. The jury recommended a life sentence for Davis.

The victim's mother addressed the court before the sentencing and asked the judge to give Davis the maximum sentence. The victim's mother said Davis inflicted seriously mental injuries on her daughter.

Kenton Circuit Judge Kathleen Lape agreed with the jury and the victim's mother sentencing Davis to life behind bars.

During the sentencing, Lape said Davis told three different stories to police and the jury.

"You have shown no remorse," Lape said. "And you have taken no responsibility for your actions."

Davis refused to answer any questions or cooperate during the hearing.

In a news release, Commonwealth's Attorney Rob Sanders said Davis continued to blame the victim and deny his guilt even after the guilty verdict.

"He is the scariest kind of child molester because he refuses to acknowledge he did anything wrong," Sanders said, adding, "He is a monster in every sense of the word."

The case against Davis began after the victim told their second-grade teacher that they were touched on their bathing suit parts, the news release said.

According to the news release, the victim told their teacher about the abuse after watching a presentation of "Kids On the Block", which talked about childrens' body safety.

During the trial, jurors watched a recorded interview where Davis told detectives that the victim was a "hyper-sexual child" who touched Davis' genitals and attempted to perform sexual acts with him, the news release said.

Davis also claimed the victim would perform sexual acts on him while he slept, according to the news release.

According to prosecutors, Davis said the victim's "behavior" started when the child was only 3 years old and continued for two years.

Cincinnati police were originally contacted because Davis lived in Ohio at the time of the accusations, but investigators said the sexual abuse started years earlier when Davis was living in Covington.

Davis was indicted both in Kenton County and Hamilton County.

His case in Ohio remains pending.