'It's an icon' | Historic west side restaurant searches for new ownership

WCPO 9's Marlena Lang covers the west side. If you have a story you'd like Marlena to look into or a news tip, email her at marlena@wcpo.com.

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Matt Huesman has owned Maury’s Tiny Cove in Cheviot for the last 17 years. But now, he's looking to sell the restaurant.

“I’ve always felt that, since the day I bought the restaurant, I’ve always felt more like a steward than an owner,” Huesman said.

That’s because of the rich history behind Maury’s Tiny Cove. The restaurant was first opened by Maurice J. Bibent, also known as Maury, in 1949.

“It was a very small, limited menu, but he was known for a sirloin steak dinner for two that included baked potatoes and salads, and that was it,” Huesman said.

WATCH: Learn more about the history of Maury's Tiny Cove

Historic west side restaurant searches for new ownership

Over the years, when Bibent owned Maury’s, he expanded the restaurant to include a full kitchen, piano lounge and second dining room.

In 2015, under Huesman’s ownership, Hollywood came knocking and filmed a scene of Carol starring Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara right in the bottom dining room of the restaurant.

But now, Huesman wants to continue to preserve the history and legacy of Maury’s under new ownership.

“I love this restaurant, I love this business, but it is a very time-consuming and all-consuming business,” Huesman said. “I’d like to find somebody who wants to keep it Maury’s.”

Huesman said he’s actually talked potential buyers out of purchasing the restaurant and lowered the price to find just the right buyer.

“It is an icon, it’s been here a long time, it holds a very large part in the west side’s heart, I think,” Huesman said.

For Tom and Jean McKiernan, that statement holds true. They’ve come to Maury’s nearly every week for over 60 years.

“Everybody knows your name, you start talking to them, you know the kids when they just start and when they move from one position to another,” Jean said. “It’s a home away from home.”

And their hope for the new owner is the same as Huesman’s.

“We hope he can find a buyer who will keep the ambiance of what it is,” Tom said.

Jean said she agrees that the restaurant is a west side staple.

“It’s a neighborhood place. We like a neighborhood place, and we’d miss it if it were gone,” Jean said.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 west side reporter Marlena Lang? Email her at marlena@wcpo.com.

WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's west side.