Complete renovation of Harvest Home Park begins, master plan adds pickleball and new baseball field

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Harvest Home Park has been a part of the City of Cheviot before it was ever a city. Now, it's getting a new look and revamp.

“This park, it really is the heart of the community,” Cheviot City Council President Stefanie Hawk said.

The park, which hosts the Harvest Home Festival every year, is getting an upgrade.

“We’re just now starting construction on the first project of our renovation from the master plan that was done in 2024,” Hawk said.

That first project includes adding a second parking lot, directly next to the baseball field. The lot will not only give cars more space to park, but also create a solution to a safety concern.

“People won’t have to park all along Homelawn Avenue and have kids cross the streets,” Cheviot Mayor Samuel Keller said. “It truly is a safety concern.”

WATCH: City of Cheviot undertakes complete revamp of Harvest Home Park

City of Cheviot undertakes complete revamp of Harvest Home Park

But the current construction is only the beginning. The second phase of the project is where the real changes will be made.

The City plans to add a pickleball court, a permanent bandstand, a walking path around the entire park, wider sidewalks, additional trees and more.

City of Cheviot

While nearly the whole park is looking at an upgrade, it’s the youth baseball field that needs the most attention.

“The field condition ... if it rains for an hour, that field is unusable for sometimes two days,” Keller said.

The field upgrades will include a new turf field, dugouts, a home run fence and a playground near the outfield. Hawk said they hope to start construction and renovations to the field next year.

But funding for that portion of the project is still in the works. The City has received $25,000 from a local community group, the Cheviot Eagles. They have also applied to a Nature Works grant for $150,000, which they plan to use for the turf field if they are awarded it.

The City of Cheviot hopes to have the entire project completed in five years.

“Clearly, our vision is a community center. where the community is centered around Harvest Home Park,” Keller said.

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WCPO WCPO 9 News reporter Marlena Lang covers Cincinnati's west side.