Community comes together to search for man missing from Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Members of Cincinnati's west side communities are gathering to help search for a 68-year-old man who's been missing for several days.

According to Cheviot police, Glenn Gulley has been missing since July 7. He left Camvic Terrace apartments in Cheviot and hasn't been seen since.

Police said he also does not have his heart medication with him.

Mitch Morris, community advocate and director of Cincinnati Works' Phoenix Program, said a search team will be combing through Price Hill, Westwood and surrounding areas to search for Gulley, beginning at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

"No hand is too small or too large to aid in bro Glenn's return," reads the flier for the search party.

Those heading out to search are meeting at 1541 Knowlton Street, off of Hamilton Avenue.

Gulley is a roughly 5-foot-6-inch-tall man who weighs around 165 pounds, according to Cheviot police.

Anyone with information on Gulley's whereabouts should call 911 or 513.825.2280.