Cheviot City Council expected to vote on whether to declare June as Pride month

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Cheviot City Council is expected to vote today on whether to officially declare June as Pride Month in the city.

Councilwoman Stefanie Hawk, who proposed the resolution, said it’s largely a symbolic gesture designed to make people feel more welcome in Cheviot.

The full council will address the resolution after it passed a contentious committee meeting late last month. The meeting included more than an hour of public comment. Much of it was focused on comments made by Councilman Brian Smyth, the only committee member to vote against the resolution.

Before the meeting, Smyth posted on Nextdoor, writing in part, “I promise you if this goes forward, there will be half-naked debauchery led parades In the streets as well as replacing the American flag with the rainbow flag.” He added, “This is part of the grooming process for our families and children it has to stop."

While some members of the public agreed with Smyth at the committee meeting, many spoke out against his comments, saying that Cheviot is an inclusive place.

Councilwoman Hawk told WCPO she never expected the resolution to blow up like this.

“Pride is pride,” she said. “There's no going back from this at this point. I mean, we're only moving forward. I think that does let people know that everyone is welcome in Cheviot and it's been great to see the community really kind of take us in on their own.”

A group is planning a family-friendly demonstration in support of the resolution outside City Hall Tuesday night. It begins at 6:30 p.m.

Council will meet at 7:30 p.m.

