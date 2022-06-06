Hillsboro celebrates second Pride with selections from canceled play

HILLSBORO — Hillsboro celebrated its second Pride festival on Saturday, featuring scenes from a play canceled by the school district last year.

"She Kills Monsters" was canceled in October after students said there were complaints about a gay character. The play follows a high school senior as she learns about her late sister's life. Along the way, it is implied her sister is gay.

The Kindred Spirits Theatre Company performed selections from the show at the Pride festival, ahead of the performances at Southern State Community College.

But that wasn't the only entertainment for those who gathered Saturday. There were ten performers, 15 vendors, and some food trucks.

The goal of the event, organizers said, was creating community and sense of acceptance.

"Communities like Hillsboro need visibility," said Barely Clearance, a member of the Cincinnati Sisters. "The LGBTQ community exists. We come here to make sure everybody in the community feels safe."

The event was put on Hillsboro Against Racism & Discrimination (HARD) and hosted by Jerry Bailey.