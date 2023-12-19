Catholic school in Cheviot closing for good at end of school year

CHEVIOT, Ohio — A Catholic school in Cheviot will close its doors for good after the 2023-2024 school year ends, according to an announcement from Family of the Most Holy Eucharist, which oversees four other schools in the Cincinnati area.

Saint Martin of Tours will no longer welcome students within its halls once the current school year has concluded. Until now, the school has been where students in grades K-8 have learned since 1912.

"After an extensive look at the parish and school finances, giving trends and discussions with parishioners, it was determined that we can no longer afford to subsidize the school at the current rate due to depletion of our reserves," reads a letter written by Reverand Matthew Robben, pastor of the Family of the Most Holy Eucharist.

The letter is dated December 15, 2023.

The letter continues on to say that while the decision to close the school is not an easy one, it is necessary to keep Saint Martin of Tours Church open.

The decision was reached after an October evaluation that sought to examine the school's future viability, the letter says. Other schools under the Family of the Most Holy Eucharist, which include Our Lady of Lourdes, Saint Aloysius Gonzaga, Saint Antoninus and Saint Catherine of Siena, have room within their halls to welcome students who currently attend Saint Martin, according to Robben's letter.

In addition, the parish family plans to help families learn more information about all local Catholic grade schools so parents can make the right choice in their children's next school. That information will be disseminated to parents after the New Year, the letter says.

The parish family will also help assist faculty and staff currently at Saint Martin find employment; teachers at Saint Martin will be given the chance to apply at other schools within the Family of the Most Holy Eucharist parish, Robben wrote.

"When one aspect of ourselves passes away, new doors open," reads the letter. "Yes, let us grieve, but let us also celebrate all we have accomplished and will continue to accomplish in JEsus's name. We have much to be thankful for."