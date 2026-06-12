Matthew 25: Ministries drive-thru giveaway offers free essentials to Cincinnati families

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Matthew 25: Ministries is hosting a drive-thru community giveaway today for Greater Cincinnati families facing economic instability.

The event runs until 2 p.m. at Matthew 25: Ministries in Blue Ash. Each vehicle will receive one kit containing personal care products, laundry products, stuffed animals and more. A free bagged lunch is also provided.

The first 200 cars will receive a free Kroger gift card. Supplies are limited and distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last.

"Our community giveaways are a meaningful way for us to directly serve our neighbors," said Tim Mettey, CEO of Matthew 25: Ministries. "Thanks to the generosity of our donors and volunteers, we are able to provide essential items that make a real difference for families in our community."

Participants are asked to remain in their vehicles at all times. The event is happening rain or shine.

Organizers say the giveaway is part of the nonprofit's mission to help vulnerable families, distribute quality goods, and provide an improved standard of living for those in need.

For more information about the community giveaway, visit m25m.org/event/communitygiveaway.