Family of 1978 Blue Ash murder victim fighting her killer's parole, new program could help

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A man convicted in a Blue Ash murder more than four decades ago has another chance to walk free, but his victim's family hopes a Hamilton County program will help keep him in prison.

Although it's been 44 years since his sister Lonni was killed, the pain still lingers for Mark Mahone.

"It was really hard for us and still is," he said.

On November 27, 1978, Mark's 17-year-old sister was stabbed to death. Her body was found a week later, two houses down from her Blue Ash home, dumped in a backyard well.

Police arrested and charged then-20-year-old Douglas Payne — Lonni's next-door neighbor and childhood friend.

"It was one of those scenes like from a movie," said Mark. "During the week we were looking for her, of course he was helping us look too."

Payne was sentenced to life in prison and has already been eligible for parole more than once, but each appeal ended in denial. Now, Payne could be up for parole again.

"It's a shame that we have to repeat this and say the same thing every time," said Mark.

Payne's next eligibility hearing is at the end of December and he's just one of many offenders the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office wants to keep off the streets. The office started a program called Parole Watch, which allows community members to be a part of the discussion behind whether someone should be released.

The public can visit the website, choose an inmate and leave comments either for or against their release.

To qualify for parole, prisoners must classify as "low risk" through good behavior. If they achieve this, they can be given the opportunity to transition back into society.

While parole can offer a successful second chance for some, Mark argued not everyone deserves that chance.

"We don't ever want (Payne) released and anyone like him," he said. "Never. He's where he belongs and that's putting it mildly."

Mark and his family have pleaded their case against Payne's release once more; the decision is now in the hands of the parole board.

"Here we go again, and it just hurts all over again," said Mark.