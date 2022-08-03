Cincinnati man sentenced for trying to traffic 16-year-old girl

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was sentenced to more than 8 years in prison and 84 months of supervised release after federal agents discovered he was attempting to pimp out underage girls.

As part of an FBI and Blue Ash Police Department operation targeting human trafficking, 35-year-old Doyenn Clayborne was arrested in October 2020, according to a press release from the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker.

The press release said Clayborne and two other men, left unnamed in the release, "conspired to sell 16-year-old minor females for sex."

In November 2020, former U.S. Attorney David DeVillers announced that four men were arrested in the operation, all of whom made appearances in U.S. District Court on Nov. 9, 2020. The arrests, according to DeVillers, happened on Oct. 29 at the Quality Inn on Pfeiffer Road

Parker's release did not clarify which two men besides Clayborne are considered co-defendants and which man no longer faces charges.

Police were able to obtain audio recordings of Clayborne and the men discussing logistics of providing underage girls for sex, and inside a hotel room in Blue Ash where officers encountered Clayborne, police found condoms, "sexual devices," bottles of lubricant and a gun.

Inside the room was also a 16-year-old girl who had been picked up from her home from Clayborne and the other two and taken to the hotel. Officials said the men intended for her to engage in sex acts for $300 — a portion of which police said was intended to go to Clayborne and the two co-defendants.