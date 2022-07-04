Red White and Blue Ash: Everything you need to know about tonight's event

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Red, White & Blue Ash is back at Summit Park Monday. The decades-old tradition is one of the Tri-State’s most popular Fourth of July events.

This year’s event will look more like it did before the pandemic with the return of live music and food vendors. Singer/songwriter Gavin DeGraw will perform starting around 8:15 p.m. Cincinnati natives Blessid Union of Souls will perform first at 6 p.m.

There will be a fireworks show after the concert starting at 10 p.m.

According to organizers, there will be roughly 39 food vendors and a beer garden. There will be rides and games at the park too.

Last year, organizers announced they would only have a fireworks show at the event due to COVID-19 case spikes. There was no live music and no food vendors.

“I think people are itching to have something fun to do and get back out and see their neighbors, see the community be in a crowd,” said Rachel Murray, the Communications Coordinator for the City of Blue Ash. “There is something electric about seeing all the people filling up the Great Lawn here that really can't be beat.”

Murray said there will be more parking this year compared to years past. She said some nearby businesses are offering up spots in their lots too.

The event is free to attend and starts officially at 4 p.m. You can drop off chairs to save a spot on the grass between 7 a.m. and noon Monday.

